Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its estimated $1 billion jackpot

A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1 billion

The Associated Press
Thursday 20 July 2023 05:47

The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its estimated $1 billion jackpot

Show all 8

A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion, the 7th largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.

The winner can choose either $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Recommended

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in