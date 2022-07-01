Chicago cop shot while responding to domestic disturbance

A Chicago police officer has been shot as he responded to a domestic disturbance

Via AP news wire
Friday 01 July 2022 17:44

Chicago cop shot while responding to domestic disturbance

Show all 10

A Chicago police officer responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment building was repeatedly shot as he stepped off an elevator Friday, hours after two men were killed in a separate shooting downtown, authorities said.

The male officer was in serious condition with multiple wounds, police Superintendent David Brown said outside Stroger Hospital.

Brown praised a University of Illinois-Chicago police officer who transported the man in his patrol car, “likely saving his life.”

“We are asking for prayers for this officer,” Brown said.

Police were called to an apartment building for help in a domestic disturbance.

Recommended

“As soon as they got off the elevator to go to the apartment, they were fired upon by the offender,” Brown said, adding that officers didn't shoot their guns.

The man, an ex-convict, was arrested, he said.

“We have seen over the last two years a significant surge in domestic violence-related calls but also domestic-related homicides and shootings. ... It is a huge public health and public safety issue," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who joined Brown at the hospital.

Earlier Friday, about 1:45 a.m., someone opened fire during an argument in downtown Chicago, killing two men and wounding three other people who were leaving a business, police said.

Two men in their 20s were killed, while the wounded were reported in good condition. No one was in custody.

“We’ll update you later,” Brown told reporters.

Recommended

The shootings come amid a surge in deadly violence in Chicago in recent years, and follow other downtown-area shootings this year, including one that left two people dead and seven injured outside a fast-food restaurant and a shooting in Millennium Park that killed a teen.

So far this year, however, the number of homicides in Chicago is down from the same period in 2021, according to police.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in