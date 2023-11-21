Property dispute in Colorado leaves 3 dead, 1 critically wounded and suspect on the run

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man was on the run Tuesday after police say he fatally shot three people and critically wounded a fourth over a property dispute in rural Colorado.

The 45-year-old suspect, Hanme K. Clark, was believed to be driving a 2017 white Ram 1500 pickup truck with a camper shell, according to a Facebook post from the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

Residents of the wooded, rural area were told to shelter in place for five hours on Monday as authorities sought to take Clark into custody but later lifted.

Residents in a part of nearby Chaffee County told to shelter in place after a surveillance camera spotted Clark's truck at a Walmart in Salida. It left and headed toward a residential area nearby. After a search overnight using drones, a Denver police helicopter and officers on the ground, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it believes Clark has likely left the area. The office lifted the shelter in place order.

At around 1 p.m. Monday, a report of shots being fired sent deputies to Rocky Ridge Road, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from the county seat of Westcliffe and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Colorado Springs.

The shooting took place on the property line in a wooded area and began with “a suspected property dispute,” the sheriff's office said.

Two men and a woman died at the scene and a fourth person was taken to a trauma center in critical condition but was expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.

The victims' names and other details weren't immediately released.

A telephone message left for a lawyer who represented Clark in a lawsuit over access to property was not immediately returned.

It was one of several mass shootings that occurred in the past few days around the country.

Four people were wounded Monday night when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, before apparently killing himself, police said.

On Sunday, a Tennessee man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on the run after a series of shootings that killed four of his female relatives.

Officers found the body of Mavis Christian Jr., 52, in his car during a search following shootings at three locations in Memphis that left three women and a teenage girl dead and a teenage girl critically wounded, the Memphis Police Department said.