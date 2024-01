AP Week in Pictures: Global

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jan. 12-18, 2024

Divas celebrate at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Ecuadorian soldiers hunt for an escaped gang leader, Denmark celebrates King Frederik and North Korea’s officials exercise in the snow. People stage protests over the war between Hamas and Israel and Donald Trump wins the caucuses in Iowa.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

