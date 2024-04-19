Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 19 April 2024 10:02

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 15

April 12-18, 2024

Performers take part in the official flame lighting ceremony in Athens in preparation for the Paris Olympics. A local resident swims in floodwater in Orenburg, Russia, after a dam on the Ural River burst. The northern lights shine over an erupting volcano near the town of Grindavik, Iceland, and Real Madrid players celebrate winning the quarterfinal Champions League quarterfinal in Manchester, England. Residents take refuge at a school after flooding in Kisumu, Kenya.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP's chief photographer for Russia, Alexander Zemlianichenko.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in