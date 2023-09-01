AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aug. 25-31, 2023

Revelers take part in the “Tomatina," an annual tomato fight fiesta celebrated in Valencia, Spain. A nighttime fire ripped through a rundown apartment building in Johannesburg, leaving dozens of dead. A rare blue supermoon dazzled stargazers around the globe. The track and field world championships concluded in Budapest, Hungary.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com