A jet carrying the Gonzaga men's basketball team nearly collided with a flight taking off at LAX

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into a near-miss between a private jet carrying the Gonzaga University men's basketball team and another aircraft on Friday on a Los Angeles International Airport runway.

A plane operated by Key Lime Air nearly collided with a Delta aircraft that was taking off around 4:30 p.m. No one was injured.

"Air traffic controllers directed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to hold short of crossing a runway at Los Angeles International Airport because a second aircraft was taking off from the runway at the time,” the FAA said in a statement. “When the Embraer E135 jet proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop. The jet never crossed the runway edge line.”

A plane-spotting livestream shows the near-miss and captured audio of an air traffic controller telling the Key Lime Air flight to “stop, stop, stop.” The flight immediately stopped, and then proceeded after a few moments without incident.

Gonzaga was in Los Angeles for its game against UCLA on Saturday. No. 19 Gonzaga lost to the 15th-ranked Bruins 65-62 in the first college basketball game played at Intuit Dome, the new home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers.

“We understand that the incident at LAX is under investigation and we will review this information as it becomes available," the university said in an email Monday afternoon. "Our team members aboard the aircraft were unaware of the situation as it occurred and we are grateful that the incident ended safely for all.”

Gonzaga is scheduled to play at Pepperdine later Monday.

Key Lime Air did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment Monday. Los Angeles World Airports referred a media inquiry to the FAA, and a Delta spokesperson said there were no problems for its aircraft.

“Delta flight 471 operated as normal, and we are not aware of any communication from the FAA regarding this flight. We are cooperating with aviation officials on their investigation," the airline said in an email.