Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after a women’s 200-meter individual medley race at the Olympics

Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed at poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women’s 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher

Via AP news wire
Friday 02 August 2024 11:00
ADDITION Paris Olympics Swimming
ADDITION Paris Olympics Swimming (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed at poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

Potocka, from Slovakia, was seen with an oxygen mask taken as she was taken away for medical attention. Her condition was not immediately known.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in