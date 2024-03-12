Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Food charity says aid ship bound for Gaza has set sail from Cyprus

An international charity says its aid ship bound for Gaza has set sail from Cyprus

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 12 March 2024 07:14
Israel Palestinians
Israel Palestinians
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All rights reserved)

An international charity says its aid ship bound for Gaza has set sail from Cyprus.

Associated Press live footage showed the ship being towed out of the harbor in Cyprus.

World Food Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, posted on the X social media platform that the ship loaded with some 200 tons of food set sail Tuesday.

The shipment is a test for the opening of a sea corridor to supply aid to the territory, where hunger is spreading five months into the Israel-Hamas war.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in