Bucks to get Antetokounmpo, Middleton back against Pistons

The Milwaukee Buck s are expecting to have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton back in their lineup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said both forwards will play, barring a setback in warmups.

Antetokounmpo missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hasn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee.

