Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bucks to get Antetokounmpo, Middleton back against Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks are expecting to have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton back in their lineup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night

Via AP news wire
Monday 23 January 2023 22:50
Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Milwaukee Buck s are expecting to have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton back in their lineup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said both forwards will play, barring a setback in warmups.

Antetokounmpo missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hasn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in