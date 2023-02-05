Jump to content

List of Grammy winners in top categories

Beyoncé extends her reign as most awarded female artist of all time and most awarded vocalist with a win early Sunday at the Grammys for best dance/electronic recording

The Associated Press
Sunday 05 February 2023 21:16
65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show

Early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” by Beyoncé

— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

— Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou

___

For more on this year’s Grammys, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards

