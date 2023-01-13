Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police officer dies in Hungary after on-duty stabbing

A police officer has died in Hungary’s capital after he and two other officers were stabbed while responding to a call

Via AP news wire
Friday 13 January 2023 12:40

Police officer dies in Hungary after on-duty stabbing

Show all 3

Three police officers in Hungary's capital were stabbed while responding to a call at an apartment building, and one of them died of his injuries, Hungarian police said Friday.

Police received a call late Thursday reporting that a man had broken down the door of a neighboring apartment in Budapest's 11th district and was attempting to enter. The man attacked the responding officers when they tried to take him into custody and then ran into the street, the city's police department said.

One officer fired a warning shot and then shot the fleeing man in the leg, Budapest police said. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital along with the wounded officers.

The officer who later died of his injuries was a 29-year-old sergeant major with Budapest's 11th district police, according to a police statement.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in