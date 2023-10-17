Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli gets seven-month ban from soccer for betting violations

Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli has been banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation for betting violations

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 17 October 2023 16:52
Soccer Juventus Fagioli Betting
Soccer Juventus Fagioli Betting
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation on Tuesday for betting violations.

Fagioli agreed to a plea bargain with the FIGC that included therapy for a gambling addiction.

The 22-year-old Fagioli, who has already been seeing a therapist for his problem, alerted the Italian soccer federation’s prosecutor about the case and has been co-operating with authorities to mitigate his punishment.

That allowed the minimum ban of three years for players betting on soccer matches to be greatly reduced. Fagioli has reportedly never bet on matches involving Juventus.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in