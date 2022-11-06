Jump to content

S Korea miners lived on coffee, water while trapped in shaft

Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped underground for nine days say they survived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft

By Hyung-Jin Kim
Sunday 06 November 2022 04:23
South Korea Miners Rescued
South Korea Miners Rescued

Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped underground for nine days said they had lived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft.

The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from a collapsed shaft at a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa. They had been stranded there after a heap of earth fell inside the shaft on Oct. 26.

Bang Jong-hyo, a doctor who treated the miners at a local hospital, told reporters Saturday that both men were in fairly good condition though they initially said they were suffering hypothermia and muscle pains. He said the two were expected to be released from the hospital within days.

Bang said the two miners told him they shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped underground.

The two also drank water running inside the shaft and made a fire to survive, South Korea’s emergency office said in a statement. Local media said the water fell from the shaft's celling.

President Yoon Suk Yeol called their rescue “miracle-like” and “touching.”

Yoon sent a senior presidential official to the miners to convey letters wishing for their quick recovery and unspecified gifts.

In the letters, Yoon was quoted as saying the miners have given “new hope to the Republic of South Korea, which has been stricken by grief,” his office said Sunday, in an apparent reference to a harrowing Halloween crowd surge in Seoul that killed 156 people last weekend.

