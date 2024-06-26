Bolivian president warns "irregular" military deployment under way in capital, raising coup fears
Bolivian President Luis Arce is warning that an “irregular” deployment of troops is taking place in the Bolivia's capital, raising concerns that a potential coup is underway
Bolivian President Luis Arce warned Wednesday that an “irregular” deployment of troops was taking place in the capital, raising concerns that a potential coup was underway.
He called for “democracy to be respected” on a message on his X account came as Bolivian television showed two tanks and a number of military in front of the government palace.
Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, also in a message on X, denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace, calling it a coup “in the making.”