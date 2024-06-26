Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bolivian president warns "irregular" military deployment under way in capital, raising coup fears

Bolivian President Luis Arce is warning that an “irregular” deployment of troops is taking place in the Bolivia's capital, raising concerns that a potential coup is underway

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 26 June 2024 21:04

Bolivian president warns "irregular" military deployment under way in capital, raising coup fears

Show all 6

Bolivian President Luis Arce warned Wednesday that an “irregular” deployment of troops was taking place in the capital, raising concerns that a potential coup was underway.

He called for “democracy to be respected” on a message on his X account came as Bolivian television showed two tanks and a number of military in front of the government palace.

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, also in a message on X, denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace, calling it a coup “in the making.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in