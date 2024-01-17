Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to headline, No Doubt to reunite

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Music festival obsessives, the wait is over. The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup is here.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator will headline this year's festivities, joined by an unexpected No Doubt reunion. (Remember No Doubt? The Orange Country ska-punk band that gave the world Gwen Stefani? The band's last album, “Push and Shove,” was released 12 years ago — during the band's first reunion. This marks their second.)

Also on the lineup: regional Mexican music superstar Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Bizarrap, Young Miko, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Deftones, Carin León, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, Sublime, Blur, J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Reneé Rapp, Bleachers, Grimes and many more.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA for two weekends: April 12 – 14 and April 19 – 21, 2024.

For ticket hunters: presale begins Friday at 11am PT.