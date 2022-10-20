Jump to content

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at LA airport

Authorities say thousands of suspected fentanyl pills disguised in bags of candy were seized Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport

Via AP news wire
Thursday 20 October 2022 02:57

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at LA airport

Authorities on Wednesday seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills that they say were hidden in bags of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.

Someone tried to go through security screening with some snacks and bags of candy at about 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

“However, it was discovered that inside the ‘Sweetarts', ‘Skittles', and ‘Whoppers' candy boxes were fentanyl pills," the statement said.

About 12,000 pills were seized by sheriff's detectives and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents assigned to a drug task force at the airport, authorities said.

The suspected trafficker fled but has been identified, authorities said.

Authorities recently have warned that drug dealers have been disguising fentanyl in candy wrappers and manufacturing them in rainbow colors.

“With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Parents shouldn't touch any suspected drugs and should immediately call law enforcement, the department said.

