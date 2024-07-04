Jump to content

AP PHOTOS: Madrid hosts high heels race to celebrate Pride Week

The Associated Press
Thursday 04 July 2024 21:01

Participants delighted the crowds as they raced in high heels through Madrid’s Chueca neighborhood during Pride Week. In the heart of the city’s gay district, competitors in vibrant footwear elicited cheers and applause as they crossed the finish line.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

