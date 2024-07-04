AP PHOTOS: Madrid hosts high heels race to celebrate Pride Week
AP PHOTOS: Madrid hosts high heels race to celebrate Pride Week
Participants delighted the crowds as they raced in high heels through Madrid’s Chueca neighborhood during Pride Week. In the heart of the city’s gay district, competitors in vibrant footwear elicited cheers and applause as they crossed the finish line.
