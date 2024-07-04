AP PHOTOS: Madrid hosts high heels race to celebrate Pride Week

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Participants delighted the crowds as they raced in high heels through Madrid’s Chueca neighborhood during Pride Week. In the heart of the city’s gay district, competitors in vibrant footwear elicited cheers and applause as they crossed the finish line.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images