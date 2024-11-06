Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

5 are killed when small jet crashes into vehicle after taking off in suburban Phoenix

Police say five people died when a small jet crashed into a vehicle after taking off from an airport in suburban Phoenix

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 06 November 2024 08:54
Plane Crash Arizona
Plane Crash Arizona

A small jet crashed into a vehicle Tuesday after taking off from a suburban Phoenix airport, killing five people, police said.

The plane crashed while taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, police there said in a statement. The Honda HA-420 light business jet struck the vehicle outside airport property at 4:40 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Television news video showed what appeared to be a large fire on a road near the airport.

Five people were confirmed dead at the scene, police said. Authorities said five people were aboard the plane but didn't specify whether they all died or whether anyone in the vehicle may have been among the victims.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and Mesa authorities will investigate. No further information was released.

