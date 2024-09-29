Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Death toll in Nepal flooding and landslides reaches at least 100, with dozens still missing

Via AP news wire
Sunday 29 September 2024 05:54

The death toll from flooding and landslides in Nepal has reached at least 100 people, with dozens still missing.

Police said the death toll hit 100 on Sunday morning, adding it was expected to rise as reports come in from villages across the mountainous country.

The weather in Nepal improved on Sunday, allowing rescue, recovery and clean-up efforts to continue.

Rescuers recovered 14 bodies overnight from two buses headed to Kathmandu that were buried in a landslide by a highway near the capital city.

