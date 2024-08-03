Jump to content

Some Yankee Stadium bleachers fans chant `U-S-A!' during `O Canada' before game against Blue Jays

A segment of fans in Yankee Stadium’s right field bleachers chanted “U-S-A

Via AP news wire
Saturday 03 August 2024 02:29
Blue Jays Yankees Baseball
Blue Jays Yankees Baseball (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A segment of fans in Yankee Stadium's right field bleachers chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A!” during the playing of “O Canada” on Friday night before the game between New York and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Most of the 45,000-plus fans in the ballpark ignored the chanting during the anthem sung by Max Greenberg, a rising junior at Dwight School in Manhattan.

The start of the game was delayed 86 minutes because of rain.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

