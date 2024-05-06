Jayne Anne Phillips' novel 'Night Watch,' Eboni Booth’s drama 'Primary Trust' among Pulitzer winners

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jayne Anne Phillips' “Night Watch,” a mother-daughter saga set in a West Virginia asylum after the Civil War, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. The drama prize was awarded to Eboni Booth’s “Primary Trust,” about a bookstore worker's unexpected journey after he loses his job.

Nathan Thrall's “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy” won for general nonfiction, and Jacqueline Jones received the history prize for “No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era.”

Two winners were announced Monday in the biography category: Jonathan Eig for his Martin Luther King biography “King” and Ilyon Woo's “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom.” Cristina Rivera Garza's investigation into the murder of her sister, “Liliana’s Invincible Summer," won for memoir-autobiography, while Brandon Som's “Tripas” received the poetry prize.

Tyshawn Sorey's saxophone concerto “Adagio (For Wadada Leo Smith)" was the winner for music.

The Pulitzers honored the best in journalism and in arts categories focused on books, music and theater.