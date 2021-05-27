AP News Digest 3:45 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

ONLY ON AP

————————-

RACISM-IN-THE-RANKS — A deep-rooted culture of racism and discrimination still festers in the U.S. armed forces, despite repeated efforts to eradicate it, The Associated Press has found. The military’s judicial system has no explicit category for hate crimes, making it difficult to quantify crimes motivated by prejudice, and the Defense Department also has no way to track the number of troops ousted for extremist views, despite its repeated pledges to root them out. By Kat Stafford, James Laporta, Aaron Morrison and Helen Wieffering. SENT: 3,300 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,180 words has also been sent.

_____________

TOP STORIES

_____________

RAILYARD-SHOOTING-CALIFORNIA — An employee who gunned down eight people at a California rail yard and then killed himself as law enforcement rushed in had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago, his ex-wife said. “I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now,” a tearful Cecilia Nelms told The Associated Press following the morning attack at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority. By Jocelyn Gecker and Martha Mendoza. SENT: 900 words, photos, videos.

Click here for more on the railyard shootings.

CAPITOL BREACH-COMMISSION — Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block the establishment a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering hopes for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the Capitol and reviving pressure on Democrats to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose. By Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after Senate vote, timing uncertain.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN-VIRUS ORIGINS — President Joe Biden is asking U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. By Zeke Miller and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 970 words, photos, video.

AFGHANISTAN-SECURITY-WOES — The Afghan government says the army can hold its own after the last American and other NATO soldiers leave the country later this year. But military experts warn of a tough fight ahead for the poorly trained, ill-equipped troops whose loyalties waver between their country and local warlords. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 1,290 words, photos. An abridged version of 910 words has also been sent.

MILITARY-SEXUAL ASSAULT — Momentum is building in Congress for taking sexual assault prosecution authority out of the hands of military commanders. That, combined with a softening of resistance by some military leaders, is pointing to a historic shift in the battle against what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls a “scourge.” By National Security Writer Robert Burns. SENT: 990 words, photo.

HAWAII-GHOST-NET-DETECTIVES — “Ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific’s currents, threatening sea creatures and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Lost or discarded at sea, sometimes decades ago, this fishing gear continues to wreak havoc on marine life and coral reefs in Hawaii. By Caleb Jones. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

_______________________________

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

_______________________________

BICYCLE-ACCIDENT-ACTOR-KILLED — “School of Rock” actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident. SENT: 260 words, photos.

OILERS-BEAR-RACIAL-ABUSE — Edmonton Oilers decry racial abuse against Ethan Bear. SENT: 610 words, photo.

RASHFORD-RACISM — Rashford faces racist abuse on social media after final loss. SENT: 250 words, photo.

CONGO-VOLCANO — Thousands evacuate Congo’s Goma after more volcanic activity. SENT: 250 words, photos.

OBIT-LOIS EHLERT — “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” illustrator Lois Ehlert dies at 86. SENT: 230 words.

CUBA-BASEBALL-VISAS — Cuban baseball player defects after arriving in Florida. SENT: 190 words, photo.

_________________________________

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

_________________________________

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Australia’s second-largest city is set to enter its fourth lockdown as concern grows over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant. SENT: 390 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TAIWAN-TESTING — After a year of success, Taiwan is struggling with its largest outbreak since the pandemic began. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

________________________

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

________________________

BIDEN-AMBASSADORS — Biden is expected to announce former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as his ambassador to China and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India. SENT: 850 words, photos.

CONGRESS-POLICING BILL — Republicans say they want congressional bargainers to reach a bipartisan deal on revamping policing procedures by summer or abandon the effort. SENT: 470 words, photos.

_________________

INTERNATIONAL

_________________

BELARUS-OPPOSITION-IN-EXILE — Thousands of Belarusians who have fled the former Soviet nation amid a brutal crackdown on dissent are shocked by the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

RWANDA-MACRON — French President Emmanuel Macron made a key visit to Rwanda as his country tries to mend relations with the central African country 27 years after the genocide. SENT: 170 words, photos.

HONG-KONG-ELECTION-LAW — Hong Kong’s legislature moved closer to amending electoral laws that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. SENT: 400 words, photos.

EMIRATES-ISRAEL-TIES — Israel’s top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates attended a ceremony in Dubai on the grounds of the Arabian Peninsula’s first permanent exhibition to commemorate the Holocaust. SENT: 680 words, photos.

————-

NATIONAL

—————

RACIAL INJUSTICE-INDIGENOUS-COLLEGES — Native American activists at colleges are pushing their schools to do more to atone for past wrongs, much in the way states, cities and universities are weighing reparations for slavery and discrimination against Black people. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

TRAVEL-BEST-BEACHES — After a year of pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions, Stephen “Dr. Beach” Leatherman hopes his 30th annual list of the best beaches in the Unites States will be a welcome reprieve from coronavirus struggles. SENT: 750 words, photos.

————————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————————————

CHINA-US-TARIFF-WAR — U.S. and Chinese trade envoys talked by phone for the first time since Biden took office, but the two sides gave no sign when negotiations on ending their tariff war might restart. SENT: 200 words, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 530 words, photos.

——————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————-

OBIT-ERIC-CARLE — Eric Carle, the beloved children’s author and illustrator whose classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died at age 91. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

___________________

HOW TO REACH US

___________________

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or call 877-836-9477.