Strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza kills and wounds dozens

Hospital officials say an apparent Israeli strike on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza City has killed and wounded dozens

Wafaa Shurafa,Kareem Chehayeb
Thursday 29 February 2024 08:57



An apparent Israeli strike on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza City on Thursday has killed and wounded dozens, according to a local hospital official.

Dr. Jadallah Shafai, the head of the nursing department at Shifa Hospital, told the Al Jazeera network that around 50 people were killed and 250 wounded. He did not provide a precise toll.

Al Jazeera ran footage showing several bodies and injured people arriving at Shifa. Gaza's health sector is under severe strain nearly five months into the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

___

Chehayeb reported from Beirut.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

