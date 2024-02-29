Strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza kills and wounds dozens

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An apparent Israeli strike on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza City on Thursday has killed and wounded dozens, according to a local hospital official.

Dr. Jadallah Shafai, the head of the nursing department at Shifa Hospital, told the Al Jazeera network that around 50 people were killed and 250 wounded. He did not provide a precise toll.

Al Jazeera ran footage showing several bodies and injured people arriving at Shifa. Gaza's health sector is under severe strain nearly five months into the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

___

Chehayeb reported from Beirut.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war