Fan hurt while celebrating Philadelphia Eagles win dies from his injuries
A college student who was hurt when he climbed a street pole and fell while Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated the team's victory in Sunday's NFC championship game has died from his injuries.
Temple University announced the death of Tyler Sabapathy, 18, in a statement posted Tuesday night on the school's website. A Toronto native, Sabapathy was an accomplished gymnast who was a freshman studying in the school's College of Public Health, where he was majoring in exercise and sport science.
Witnesses have said Sabapathy climbed to the top of the pole before he fell onto the sidewalk and struck his head. He was taken to a hospital where he died on Tuesday.
Sabapathy had been active in gymnastics for most of his life and earned more than 120 medals in provincial, regional, and international competitions, the statement said. He also was active with Temple’s gymnastics team.