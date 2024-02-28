Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police in suburban Chicago are sued over a fatal shooting of a man in his home

The sisters of a man fatally shot by suburban Chicago police in his home this month have filed a federal lawsuit against the officers and their department

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 28 February 2024 14:43
Illinois-Police-Shooting-Lawsuit
Illinois-Police-Shooting-Lawsuit

The sisters of a man fatally shot in his home this month by suburban Chicago police filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the officers and their department, alleging wrongful death and other counts.

Kyenna McConico and Kennetha Barnes, sisters of Isaac Goodlow III, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Chicago against the Carol Stream Police Department and officers identified as John Does 1-6. The complaint seeks unspecified damages.

Messages seeking comment on the lawsuit were left Wednesday morning with the police department and Chief Donald Cummings.

Officers responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot Goodlow, 30, around 4:15 a.m. Feb. 3 in his home in the Villagebrook Apartments in Carol Stream.

At the time, the police department said on its Facebook page that officers “encountered a tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation, which resulted in officers discharging their weapons at the alleged domestic violence suspect.”

The sisters' attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, said Goodlow was alone and in bed when officers, without identifying themselves, “bust open his bedroom door” and shot him.

“Isaac Goodlaw was shot directly in his heart,” Stroth said in a telephone interview.

Goodlow and his girlfriend had a dispute earlier in the evening, but she had left the home by the time officers arrived, Stroth said.

Stroth said he and Goodlow's sisters have viewed police body camera footage of the episode, which he called an “unlawful, unjustified shooting.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in