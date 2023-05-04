8 people die in overnight fire in Czech city of Brno

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eight people have died in an overnight fire in the second largest city in the Czech Republic, police said Thursday.

The fire broke out about two hours after midnight in Brno, located 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Prague.

Czech public television said those who died were likely homeless people in a shelter.

The rescuers said they didn’t find any injured people. Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.