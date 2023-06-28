LOCALIZE IT: Thousands more prisoners will get degrees paid for with Pell Grants

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The federal government has expanded access to Pell Grants for prisoners, which pay for college degrees and don't have to be paid back. The U.S. Department of Education said the expanded Pell Grant eligibility for incarcerated students will result in approximately 30,000 additional grant recipients receiving approximately $130 million in financial aid per year.

Thousands more prisoners across the US will get free college paid for by the government

5 takeaways from AP’s reporting on Pell Grants for prisoners getting college degrees

A six-year Vera Institute of Justice study of Pell Grant experimental programs in prisons details the demographics of these students and the number of students enrolled in each state.

— State Info: See page 12 to view the number of incarcerated students in your state receiving Pell Grants over six years, 2016-2022.

For states not listed: With the program expansion, there will be Pell Grant recipients in nearly all states. Contact your state's department of prisons for info.

States listed in the report:

— Demographic Info: See pages 5-8 for breakdowns of total enrollment by race and ethnicity, gender and type of degree completed.

— Types of credentials earned: See page 4 for a breakdown of the type of credentials earned by all enrollees over the last six years.

https://experimentalsites.ed.gov/exp/pdf/CurrentSCPParticipants.pdf

Contact your state’s department of prisons. Each state is developing plans to work with college partners to offer more behind-bars instruction. They can provide information, and tell you the names of their college partners.

Here are a few examples from Vermont, Michigan and Mississippi:

— The Vermont Department of Corrections will begin instruction in September with the Community College of Vermont, the state’s second largest higher learning institution. Commissioner Nicholas Deml, in a statement to the AP, said the Pell expansion is “a positive step forward in equipping incarcerated individuals with meaningful post-secondary education and realizing its proven impacts on reducing recidivism.”

— The Michigan Department of Corrections said it has seven separate college partners offering education programs this fall, with four more schools expected to come on board in 2024. “A lot of the students that qualify for the Pell Grant inside would qualify for it out in the community as well,” said Jessica Evans, a postsecondary education specialist for Michigan’s prisons. “Rather than waiting for them to leave, while they’re doing 10,000 other things to try to support themselves and get through life, we’re giving them the opportunity to do it while they’re inside,” she said.

— Before becoming a college partner in the Mississippi Department of Corrections last year, Mississippi Valley State University, a historical Black school located 100 miles north of Jackson in Itta Bena, asked incarcerated men and women what courses they wanted offered inside. They landed on programs in computer science, engineering technology and business administration, which will be offered in the fall. Rochelle McGee-Cobbs, an associate professor of criminal justice at Valley State who previously worked in both corrections and policing, directs the university’s prison education partnership. The school is Mississippi’s only HBCU currently serving prisoners. “We should have been doing this,” she said. “This should not just be happening now.”

— If you connect with a prison and their college partners participating in the Pell Grant expansion, ask if you can speak with a current enrollee or a recent graduate who has left prison. Ask them about their experience.

— There are racial disparities among enrollees in college prison programs. Connect with your state prison department and any college partners and ask if they keep demographic data on enrollees, how that data bears out and if they have plans to address any enrollment disparities that may exist.

— Are there programs in your state designed to encourage the hiring of formerly incarcerated people? If yes, consider contacting these organizations to hear their thoughts on this expansion of Pell Grant access. Perhaps they can connect you with businesses or institutions that regularly hire formerly incarcerated people and you can get their take on this grant expansion.

Rehab on hold: COVID devastated prison learning programs

