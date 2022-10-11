Report: Prosecutors drop charges in 'Serial' podcast case
A newspaper reports that Baltimore prosecutors have dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 murder case chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial."
Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial," a true-crime series that revolutionized the genre, a newspaper reported.
A Baltimore judge last month ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction. Prosecutors had been weighing whether to retry the case.
The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that a hearing on dropping the charges was not docketed in online court records. Defense attorney Erica Suter confirmed to the newspaper that prosecutors dropped the charges.
The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.
After Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Syed’s conviction be vacated last month, she approved the release of the now-41-year-old. He had spent more than two decades behind bars.
Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. Syed was placed on home detention with GPS location monitoring, and the state had 30 days to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case.
Syed has maintained his innocence for decades and captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of the “Serial” podcast focused on the case and raised doubts about some of the evidence, including cellphone tower data.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.