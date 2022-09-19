✕ Close Adnan Syed gets new trial

Adnan Syed, the 41-year-old who was the subject in the hit podcast series Serial, is set to appear in a Baltimore courtroom on Monday after prosecutors requested to vacate his 2000 murder conviction.

The hearing for the Maryland resident, who has been serving out a life sentence for the past two decades, was reportedly prompted from new evidence uncovered by the prosecution team.

“After a nearly year-long investigation reviewing the facts of this case, Syed deserves a new trial where he is adequately represented and the latest evidence can be presented,” Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement.

Syed was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 2000. He has steadfastly maintained his innocence and denied any involvement in the young woman’s death.

It is unclear whether members of Lee’s family will also be in attendance, but a spokesperson for the state’s attorney’s office confirmed to The Baltimore Sun that they had been notified about Monday’s proceedings, which were quickly scheduled through after being ordered by a judge on Friday.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn scheduled the hearing for 2pm.