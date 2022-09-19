Jump to content

Liveupdated1663581752

Adnan Syed hearing – live: ‘Serial’ subject to appear in court as judge weighs overturning murder conviction

Prosecutors requested to vacate the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who has always denied that he strangled his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee

Johanna Chisholm
Monday 19 September 2022 11:02
Adnan Syed gets new trial

Adnan Syed, the 41-year-old who was the subject in the hit podcast series Serial, is set to appear in a Baltimore courtroom on Monday after prosecutors requested to vacate his 2000 murder conviction.

The hearing for the Maryland resident, who has been serving out a life sentence for the past two decades, was reportedly prompted from new evidence uncovered by the prosecution team.

“After a nearly year-long investigation reviewing the facts of this case, Syed deserves a new trial where he is adequately represented and the latest evidence can be presented,” Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement.

Syed was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 2000. He has steadfastly maintained his innocence and denied any involvement in the young woman’s death.

It is unclear whether members of Lee’s family will also be in attendance, but a spokesperson for the state’s attorney’s office confirmed to The Baltimore Sun that they had been notified about Monday’s proceedings, which were quickly scheduled through after being ordered by a judge on Friday.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn scheduled the hearing for 2pm.

Adnan Syed’s murder conviction featured in ‘Serial’ podcast should be vacated, say prosecutors

Following a yearlong investigation conducted alongside Adnan Syed’s defence team, the state’s attorney for Baltimore City says that new evidence has emerged, including the possible involvement of two alternative suspects.

In the court filing from Wednesday, prosecutors say there is evidence that two suspects may have been involved, either together or separately.

Without stating the new suspects names, the prosecutors state that these individuals were indeed known to investigators during the first probe but were not properly ruled out. They asked that Mr Syed receive a fresh trial, while not stating that they believe him to be innocent, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“However, for all the reasons set forth below, the State no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction,” stated the office of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in the court filing.

Prosecutors are recommending that Mr Syed be released from prison on his own recognisance as the investigation continues, according to the report.

Read the full report from my colleague Graeme Massie here:

Adnan Syed’s murder conviction featured in ‘Serial’ podcast to be vacated

Mr Syed was convicted in 2000 for strangling his ex-girlfriend, which he has always denied

Johanna Chisholm19 September 2022 10:55
1663581104

Everything you need to know about the retrial of Serial’s Adnan Syed

New evidence reportedly found relating to the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, the subject of the Serial podcast’s first season, has prompted prosecutors in Baltimore to call for a new trial.

"After a nearly year-long investigation reviewing the facts of this case, Syed deserves a new trial where he is adequately represented and the latest evidence can be presented," Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement.

Syed is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 2000. He has denied any involvement in the woman's death.

Here, my colleague Graig Graziosi breaks down everything you need to know about the case, including explaining who Adnan Syed is, why he was the subject in the podcast Serial, and what the new evidence uncovered by prosecutors in the last year means for his case.

Everything you need to know about the retrial of Serial’s Adnan Syed

The prosecution has identified two possible suspects in the murder of Hae Min Lee

Johanna Chisholm19 September 2022 10:51
1663580948

Serial: How one podcast changed the face of true crime and cast doubt on Adnan Syed’s murder conviction

Eight years ago, a new sound hit the airwaves. Serial, a podcast that prominently featured audio recordings of phone calls coming from prison between Adnan Syed, a man who at that point had spent 14 years behind bars, and that of Sarah Koenig, a journalist who had spent a year trying to figure out whether he belonged there, permanently reshaped the way we consume audio journalism.

Serial’s first season aired over just two months, but it marked the beginning of a saga that remains ongoing – and recently reached a high point when Baltimore prosecutors asked for Syed’s conviction to be vacated. That in itself is a momentous development, and Serial’s impact has been felt beyond Syed’s case. It altered how many view the justice system. It introduced some listeners to the idea that crime stories could be consumed not only for entertainment value, not just for the guilty thrill of speculation, but because they raised questions worth asking.

Read the full feature from The Independent’s Clémence Michallon below:

How Serial revolutionised true crime and cast doubt on Adnan Syed’s murder conviction

As Baltimore prosecutors ask for Adnan Syed’s conviction to be vacated, Clémence Michallon remembers the podcast that transformed a genre

Johanna Chisholm19 September 2022 10:49
1663580131

Live coverage of Adnan Syed hearing begins

Welcome to the blog coverage of Adnan Syed’s hearing. Follow along hear for live updates to Monday’s proceedings, where the 41-year-old is expected to appear before a Baltimore judge at trial that will get underway at 2pm ET.

Johanna Chisholm19 September 2022 10:35

