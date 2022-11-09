Jump to content

Foundation says de Klerk's Nobel medal has been stolen

Late South African President F

Mogomotsi Magome
Wednesday 09 November 2022 17:41
South Africa de Klerk Peace Prize Medal Stolen

Late South African President F.W. de Klerk’s Nobel Peace Prize medal has been stolen from his home in Cape Town, his foundation confirmed Wednesday.

De Klerk, South Africa’s last president under apartheid, jointly received the prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for their roles in South Africa’s peaceful transition to democracy. Mandela became the country’s first black president in 1994 after serving 27 years in prison.

According to South African media reports, the theft of the medal took place at de Klerk’s home in April, allegedly by a former worker there. Other items, including jewelry, were reported stolen.

De Klerk remained a controversial figure in South Africa until his death in 2021 and faced criticism for comments that apartheid was not a crime against humanity. Before his death, he made a public apology.

