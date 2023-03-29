The AP Interview-Ukraine-Zelenskyy, ADVISORY

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Associated Press interviewed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he spent two days traveling on a train to a southeastern city that still faces regular Russian shelling, and northern towns that were liberated a year ago.

Zelenskyy warned that unless his nation wins a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city of Bakhmut, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises.

The AP is the first news organization to travel extensively with Zelenskyy since the war began over a year ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that his nation must win a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city of Bakhmut. Otherwise Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises. Zelenskyy spoke in an interview with The Associated Press while traveling aboard a train across Ukraine. By Julie Pace and Hanna Arhirova.

THE AP INTERVIEW-UKRAINE-ZELENSKYY-TAKEAWAYS: Takeaways from AP’s interview with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

