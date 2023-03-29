Jump to content

The AP Interview-Ukraine-Zelenskyy, ADVISORY

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 29 March 2023 06:18
The Associated Press interviewed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he spent two days traveling on a train to a southeastern city that still faces regular Russian shelling, and northern towns that were liberated a year ago.

Zelenskyy warned that unless his nation wins a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city of Bakhmut, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises.

The AP is the first news organization to travel extensively with Zelenskyy since the war began over a year ago.

THE AP INTERVIEW-UKRAINE-ZELENSKYY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that his nation must win a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city of Bakhmut. Otherwise Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises. Zelenskyy spoke in an interview with The Associated Press while traveling aboard a train across Ukraine. By Julie Pace and Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 1,150 words, photos, video.

THE AP INTERVIEW-UKRAINE-ZELENSKYY-TAKEAWAYS: Takeaways from AP’s interview with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

