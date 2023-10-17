Jump to content

For the first time, Ukraine has used US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces

A U.S. official says the longer-range ballistic missiles long sought by Ukraine have been delivered quietly by the U.S. and are being used on the battlefield against Russia nearly a month after President Joe Biden promised them to his Ukrainian counterpart

Lolita C. Baldor
Tuesday 17 October 2023 15:32
Russia Ukraine War
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A U.S. official says the longer-range ballistic missiles long sought by Ukraine have been delivered quietly by the U.S. and are being used on the battlefield against Russia nearly a month after President Joe Biden promised them to his Ukrainian counterpart.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before an official announcement and spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders have been urgently pressing the U.S. to provide the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS. Their delivery to the war front was shrouded in secrecy, with the expectation that the first public acknowledgement would come when the missiles were used on the battlefield.

