For the first time, Ukraine has used US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A U.S. official says the longer-range ballistic missiles long sought by Ukraine have been delivered quietly by the U.S. and are being used on the battlefield against Russia nearly a month after President Joe Biden promised them to his Ukrainian counterpart.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before an official announcement and spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders have been urgently pressing the U.S. to provide the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS. Their delivery to the war front was shrouded in secrecy, with the expectation that the first public acknowledgement would come when the missiles were used on the battlefield.