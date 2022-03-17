Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Rescuers are searching for survivors in the wreckage of a theater ripped apart by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, while ferocious Russian bombardment killed dozens in a northern city over the past day.

Here's a look at the coverage from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern.

—————————————

TOP STORIES

—————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Rescuers searched for survivors in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while a ferocious bombardment left dozens dead in a northern city over the past day, authorities said. Hundreds of civilians had been taking shelter in the grand, columned theater in central Mariupol after their homes were destroyed in three weeks of fighting in the southern port city. By Andrea Rosa. SENT: 920 words, photos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DRONES — Despite three weeks of Russian bombardment, Ukraine has kept up a stiff defense of its cities by using Turkish-made drones to carry out attacks on the invaders with a lethal effectiveness that has surprised Western military experts. The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, which carry lightweight, laser-guided bombs, normally excel in low-tech conflicts, and Turkey has sold them to more than a dozen countries, including Azerbaijan, Libya, Morocco and Ethiopia. By Derek Gatopoulos and Suzan Fraser. SENT: 915 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BIDEN-CHINA — Joe Biden set out to be the U.S. president who finally completed the “Asia pivot,” Washington lingo for a long-sought adjustment of a U.S. foreign policy that better reflects the rise of America’s most significant competitor: China. But the recalibration toward Beijing has been jarred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. By Aamer Madhani and Chris Megerian. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REFUGEES — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week, aid agencies continue to ramp up their efforts to bring much-needed relief supplies to civilians affected by the fighting, but also to over 3 million refugees who have fled the country since the conflict began. SENT: 455 words, photos.

———————————————————————-

MORE RUSSIA-UKRAINE STORIES

—————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GAZA — Dozens of Palestinian-Ukrainian families in Gaza who have experienced war firsthand and are now coping with another one from afar. SENT: 660 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CONGRESS-ANALYSIS — Biden and Zelenskyy are men of different generations, different styles, and different missions. One is fighting to save his country, the other to restore a shattered world order — without igniting World War III. SENT: 900 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MARS-MISSION — Because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe will no longer be attempting this year to send its first rover to Mars, which was to have probed whether the planet ever hosted life. SENT: 245 words.

BKL-RUSSIA-GRINER-ARRESTED — Russian state news agency Tass says a Moscow court announced it has extended the arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. SENT: 390 words, photos.

—————————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-ECONOMY

—————————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BUSINESS BACKLASH — They’re pouring out vodka, boycotting Russian restaurants and some are even leaving threatening voicemail messages at Russian businesses. Americans, angered by the deadly violence and the humanitarian crisis from Russia’s war with Ukraine, are dumping their frustrations on Russian businesses and brands. Business owners and experts are calling the behavior irrational and misplaced as most denounced Putin’s invasion, and many owners are not even Russian. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-WORLD-ECONOMY -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is warning that Russia’s war in Ukraine will disrupt commerce and clog up supply chains, slashing economic growth and pushing prices sharply higher around the globe. In a grim assessment, the 38-country OECD said that over the next year the conflict would reduce the broadest measure of economic output by 1.08% worldwide. SENT: 375 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Wall Street’s big two-day rally was stalling as oil prices jump back above $100 per barrel. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — The Bank of England has raised its key interest rate for the third time since December as it pushes ahead faster than other central banks in combating a global wave of inflation that is set to accelerate following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The bank boosted its key rate to 0.75% after the war in Ukraine pushed oil prices to a 13-year high earlier this month. SENT: 365 words, photos.

———————

PHOTOS

———————

XEL101 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with a wounded Kateryna Vlasenko, 16, in a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.

MDA108 — A 3-year-old boy walks holding his mother’s hand after fleeing from Ukraine.

XTS115 — A picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin hangs at a target practice range in Lviv, western Ukraine.

MDA102 — Refugees leaving to Romania after fleeing from Ukraine, walk at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova.

XFD104 — Hospital staff sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid alarm near Kyiv, Ukraine.

WATW202 — Olga Sagan owner of Russian bakery Piroshky Piroshky, poses for a photo in front of her business in Seattle.

XTS111 — A veterinarian examines a cat of a Ukrainian refugee, in Poland.

DMSC105 — An Asian black bear leaves a transport box after arriving safely in Germany.

———————

VIDEOS

———————

