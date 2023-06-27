AP News Digest 3:25 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

ONLY ON AP

DISPOSABLE-E-CIGARETTES — The number of different electronic cigarette devices sold in the U.S. has nearly tripled to over 9,000 since 2020, driven almost entirely by a wave of unauthorized disposable vapes from China, according to tightly controlled sales data obtained by The Associated Press. The surge stands in stark contrast to regulators’ own figures, which tout the rejection of some 99% of company requests to sell new e-cigarettes while authorizing only a few meant for adult smokers. The numbers demonstrate the FDA's inability to control the vaping market more than three years after declaring a crackdown on kid-friendly flavors. By Health Writer Matthew Perrone. SENT: 2,250 words, photos. An abridged version of 890 words will be available by 11 a.m. With DISPOSABLE-E-CIGARETTES-TAKEAWAYS.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — The whereabouts of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remained a mystery after Russian President Vladimir Putin again blasted organizers of a weekend rebellion as traitors who played into the hands of Ukraine’s government and its allies. UPCOMING: 370 words, photos, video by 4 a.m. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA — On the surface, the turmoil in Russia would seem like something for the U.S. to celebrate, but the public response by Washington has been decidedly cautious. Officials say the U.S. had no role in the conflict, insist this was an internal matter for Russia and decline to comment on whether it could affect the war in Ukraine. The reason: to avoid creating an opening for Russian President Vladimir Putin to seize on the rhetoric of American officials and rally Russians by blaming his Western adversaries. By Seung Min Kim and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, videos.

TRUMP-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — A valet for Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Walt Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith. By Adriana Gomez Licon and Eric Tucker. SENT: 350 words, photo. With TRUMP-HUSH MONEY — Judge to weigh whether Trump’s New York criminal case should be moved to federal court.

ABORTION-SOUTH CAROLINA — The right to an abortion in South Carolina is back before the state’s highest court as Republicans try to restore a ban that was overturned earlier this year — this time in front of the only state Supreme Court in the nation made up entirely of men. Tuesday's oral arguments will mark the second time since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal protections last summer that lawyers for the state and providers will present their arguments to the state Supreme Court. By James Pollard. SENT: 540 words, photo. UPCOMING: Arguments begin at 9:30 a.m.

CALIFORNIA BUDGET-FAST-FOOD WORKERS — A new California law aimed in part at boosting salaries for fast food workers has been delayed for nearly two years following industry resistance. Now the Democrats who control the state Legislature might have figured out how to raise worker pay anyway. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law last year. It created a 10-member council with the authority, among other things, to increase the state’s $15.50 minimum wage to a maximum of $22 per hour for some fast food workers. By Adam Beam. SENT: 910 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-US-GUANTANAMO — The first U.N. independent investigator to visit the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay said the 30 men held there are subject “to ongoing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international law.” Fionnuala Ní Aoláin said that the 2001 attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania that killed nearly 3,000 people were “crimes against humanity.” But she said the U.S. use of torture and rendition against alleged perpetrators and their associates in the years right after the attacks violated international human rights law. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR

RUSSIA-WAGNER-CONVICTS — When Ivan Rossomakhin returned home from the war in Ukraine three months ago, his neighbors in the village east of Moscow were terrified. Three years ago, he was convicted of murder and sentenced to a long prison term but was freed after volunteering to fight with the Wagner private military contractor. Despite police promises to keep an eye on the 28-year-old former inmate, he was arrested in a nearby town on charges of stabbing to death an elderly woman from whom he once rented a room. He reportedly confessed to committing the crime, less than 10 days after his return. SENT: 1,360 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MILITARY AID — The Pentagon will announce it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

HAJJ-LIVING IN MECCA — For residents, Islam’s most sacred city Mecca is simply home. People who grow up there say holy sites like the Grand Mosque housing the Kaaba were backdrops to their childhood, where they played and hung out with their families. Living in the city means dealing each year with the massive influx of pilgrims from around the world, more than 2 million this year. But Meccans say they feel pride in living in the city that Muslims everywhere look to as the center of their faith. SENT: 970 words, photos.

TRANSGENDER-POWER COUPLE — Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr and legislative researcher Erin Reed have emerged as a power couple spreading hope to fellow transgender people. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

CIVIL RIGHTS-JAMES MEREDITH — James Meredith knew he was putting his life in danger in the 1960s by pursuing what he believes was his divine mission: conquering white supremacy in the deeply, and often violently, segregated state of Mississippi. A half-century later, the civil rights leader is still talking about his mission from God. SENT: 820 words, photos, video.

MORE NEWS

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY DEATHS — Suspect arrested in killing of Boston-area couple celebrating their 50th anniversary. SENT: 580 words, photo.

FOUR-KILLED-UNIVERSITY-OF IDAHO — Prosecutors seek the death penalty against man accused of slaying of four University of Idaho students. SENT: 610 words, photo.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA DEPUTY — Prosecutor: Florida deputy fled during Parkland school massacre, putting own life ahead of students. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video.

DOLPHIN-BABY TALK — Dolphin moms use baby talk to call to their young, recordings show. SENT: 520 words, photos.

FLORIDA-METEOTSUNAMI-EXPLAINER — Was that actually a tsunami that hit Florida? Yes, but not the kind you think. SENT: 320 words, photo.

HEAT WAVE — What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread to the north and east. SENT: 770 words, photos.

FLIGHT CANCELLATION-EXPLAINER — Was your flight canceled amid bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more. SENT: 820 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP-DESANTIS — Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold dueling campaign events in New Hampshire after some squabbling over the close timing of the appearances. SENT: 570 words, photo.

HARRIS-STONEWALL INN — Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Stonewall Inn national monument to pay tribute to activists at the site of a watershed moment in the gay rights movement. SENT: 200 words, photos.

INTERIOR DEPARTMENT-HAALAND — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has made history a few times in her political career, becoming one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress and as the first to hold the reins of the Interior Department. Haaland says one of the hardest things about the job is balancing the interests of all Americans when it comes to energy development on public lands and the preservation of culturally significant sites. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

NATIONAL

NEIGHBOR-SHOOTING-FLORIDA — A white woman accused of firing through her door and fatally shooting a Black mother in front of her 9-year-old son in central Florida was charged with manslaughter and assault. SENT: 410 words, photos.

RAIL SAFETY-STATES — Spurred on by train derailments, some states with busy crisscrossing freight railroads are pursuing their own safety remedies rather than wait for federal action amid industry opposition and questions about whether they even have authority to make the changes. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

JPMORGAN-SETTLEMENT — A federal judge in New York City gave preliminary approval to a $290 million deal that JPMorgan Chase reached with sex victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein. SENT: 170 words.

TRANSGENDER IDENTITIES-KANSAS — A new Kansas law requires the state to reverse any previous gender changes in its records for trans people’s birth certificates and driver’s licenses while also preventing such changes going forward, the state’s conservative Republican attorney general declared. SENT: 710 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

AFGHANISTAN-UN REPORT — The United Nations said it has documented a significant level of civilians killed and wounded in attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover — despite a stark reduction in casualties compared to previous years of war and insurgency. SENT: 680 words, photos.

THAILAND-ROYAL MOTORCADE — A Thai court is to deliver a verdict in the case of five people accused of impeding the queen’s motorcade during a pro-democracy march in 2020, an offense that if judged egregious could bring a death sentence. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BRAZIL-ENDANGERED MONKEY — A scientist is on a four-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

MEXICO-MISSING STUDENTS — Mexico said it has arrested the former head of a federal anti-kidnapping unit in connection with the disappearance of 43 students in 2014. SENT: 220 words, photo.

CANADA-TORONTO MAYOR — Leftist candidate Olivia Chow was elected as mayor of Canada’s largest city, ending more than a decade of conservative rule. She is the first woman of color to lead Toronto which is one of the world’s most multicultural cities. SENT: 210 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

MALARIA — The United States has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the last two months — the first time there’s been local spread in 20 years. There were four cases detected in Florida and one in Texas, the CDC said. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 550 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed after Wall Street drifted lower following its latest rally. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CHINA-ECONOMY — China’s No. 2 leader said that economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter and expressed confidence it can hit the ruling Communist Party’s official target of 5% for the year. SENT: 250 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MISSION-IMPOSSIBLE — Tom Cruise has graced the red carpet in Abu Dhabi for the Middle Eastern premier of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” SENT: 710 words, photos.

SPORTS

CWS-FINALS — A day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game, LSU cranked up its offense and won its first national title since 2009 with an 18-4 victory over Florida. By Sports Writer Eric Olson. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SAUDI-GOLF-CONGRESS — The PGA Tour said that it would appear next month before a Senate subcommittee whose leader asked executives from the tour, Saudi golf interests and LIV Golf to testify as Congress investigates the business deal that upended the sport. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 530 words, photos.

