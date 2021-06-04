AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Via AP news wire
Friday 04 June 2021 05:00
MAY 28 – June 3 , 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean It was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo based in Guatemala City
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com