Watch as celebrities arrive at the Asian Film Awards red carpet
Watch from the red carpet as stars arrive for the 16th annual Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong.
The ceremony, which recognises artistic and technical achievements in Asian cinema, is taking place at the Hong Kong Palace Museum.
Films from 22 regions have received 81 nominations and are hopeful to bag one of the 16 awards being presented.
The Asian Film Awards was launched in 2007, and will be honouring winners of categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.
Tony Leung Chiu-wai is set to receive the special Asian Film Contribution Award at the ceremony today.
The AFAA said he “used his meticulous understanding of stories and characters to create countless memorable characters in many classic films.”
While film is what brought everyone to the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the looks on the red carpet will, of course, temporarily steal the show.
