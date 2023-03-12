Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch as celebrities arrive at the Asian Film Awards red carpet

Mary-Kate Findon
Sunday 12 March 2023 09:12
Comments

Watch from the red carpet as stars arrive for the 16th annual Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong.

The ceremony, which recognises artistic and technical achievements in Asian cinema, is taking place at the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

Films from 22 regions have received 81 nominations and are hopeful to bag one of the 16 awards being presented.

The Asian Film Awards was launched in 2007, and will be honouring winners of categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Tony Leung Chiu-wai is set to receive the special Asian Film Contribution Award at the ceremony today.

Recommended

The AFAA said he “used his meticulous understanding of stories and characters to create countless memorable characters in many classic films.”

While film is what brought everyone to the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the looks on the red carpet will, of course, temporarily steal the show.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in