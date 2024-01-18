Watch live: Axiom Mission 3 launches to International Space Station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Axiom Space’s Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) launches to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch was originally supposed to take place on 17 January, but was postponed to Thursday 18 January to allow for additional time for teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis.

The flight is scheduled to liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:49 p.m. ET.

The launch is the first commercial mission to have an all-European crew, with Spanish Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey, and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden.

Gezeravcı, afighter pilot with the Turkish air force, becomes Turkish citizen to be an astronaut in a historic milestone.