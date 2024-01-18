Jump to content

Watch live: Axiom Mission 3 launches to International Space Station

Rhys Jones
Thursday 18 January 2024 20:30
Watch live as Axiom Space’s Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) launches to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch was originally supposed to take place on 17 January, but was postponed to Thursday 18 January to allow for additional time for teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis.

The flight is scheduled to liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:49 p.m. ET.

The launch is the first commercial mission to have an all-European crew, with Spanish Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey, and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden.

Gezeravcı, afighter pilot with the Turkish air force, becomes Turkish citizen to be an astronaut in a historic milestone.

