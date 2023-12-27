Mother demands charges for babysitter after toddler’s death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman whose three-year-old daughter died in October has called for her niece to be prosecuted for the alleged role she believes she played in the child’s death.

Jill Humphries, who lives in Ripley County, Indiana, said that her daughter, Kenna Harper Wilson, was found dead in a septic tank several hours after she went to work and left her in the care of her niece, who was babysitting the toddler.

Ms Humphries’ sister called her and alerted her to the news.

“She was hysterical,” Ms Humphries told WXIX, a Fox News affiliate. “She said there’s something wrong with Kenna, she’s not moving. They’re doing CPR.”

Police did not release identifying information for the woman’s niece, who is under 18, or move to charge her in connection with the incident. It’s thought that the toddler escaped the babysitter, moved the tank’s lid and either climbed or fell into the underground chamber.

Emergency responders performed life-saving measures on the child but were unsuccessful.

Officials determined that there were no signs of criminal conduct or injury to the child and ruled her death an accident.

“I want justice,” Ms Humphries told the outlet. “I don’t feel like any justice has been served. She neglected my child and my child ended up dead in a septic tank.”

The toddler was pulled from the chamber with sewage in her hair and eyes and was cold to the touch.

Ms Humphries said that she has considered filing a civil suit but would also like to see criminal charges filed in the case. Two days before Christmas, she said her family would not be celebrating the holiday because of the child’s death.

In an emailed statement to the TV station, Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel said: “My heart goes out to her, but there are some situations that are terrible accidents.”

A GoFundMe has been organised to help raise funds for the toddler’s funeral expenses. So far, it has reached over $4,000 of a $10,000 goal.