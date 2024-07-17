Jump to content

Thai police say traces of cyanide discovered alongside 6 victims found dead in a Bangkok hotel room

The chief of the Thai police forensic division said Wednesday that police have found traces of cyanide in the coffees of six people found dead in a central Bangkok luxury hotel

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 17 July 2024 06:19

The chief of the Thai police forensic division said Wednesday that police have found traces of cyanide in the coffees of six people found dead in a central Bangkok luxury hotel.

The bodies were found Tuesday in Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in downtown Bangkok. Upon checking hotel records, there were no other visitors to the room apart from the six that were found, police said.

Bangkok police chief Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang identified the dead as two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals, and said there were three males and three females.

