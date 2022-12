UN rights chief to follow up on abuse concerns about China

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The top United Nations human rights official said Friday that his office will continue reaching out to Beijing about allegations of abuse in China.

The office of former U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet published a report in August stating that China’s detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

Bachelet's successor, High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, called the report “a very important one” that “highlighted very serious human rights concerns.”

“My focus is on following up on the recommendations that are contained in the report,” Türk said at a news conference in Geneva.

“We will, and I will, personally continue engaging with the authorities,” he said, adding: "Hope springs eternal for changes.”

Beijing rejected the report when it was released, alleging it was part of a Western campaign to smear China’s reputation.