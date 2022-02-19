BC-Olympic Digest, ADVISORY

Hello from Beijing!

HAPPENING IN BEIJING

The last Alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics has been pushed back a day because of too-strong wind. The race was supposed to start Saturday morning and was delayed twice because of gusts at up to 40 mph before it was scrapped for the day.

TRENDING NEWS

THE MASCOT FOLLIES — The panda mascot of the Beijing Olympics was an unblemished star of the Games – until it horrified fans by speaking in a grown man’s voice on Chinese TV. The episode marks the latest comic mishap in the history of Olympic mascots. By Candice Choi. SENT: 888 words, photos.

OLY-STUDENT ATHLETES — Many of the young stars of the Beijing Olympics are juggling not only the world’s most elite sporting event, but also the college life in the middle of the school year. By Sally Ho. SENT: 710 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

OLY-FIG-US-TEAM MEDALS — Attorneys for the U.S. figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have notified the IOC that they have filed an appeal to have them awarded before the end of the Beijing Games, The Associated Press has learned. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 463 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing.

CHINA-THE CHAINED WOMAN — It is one case, one woman, in a population of 1.4 billion at a moment when the Olympics are commanding a chunk of the national bandwidth. But as it unfolds, it affords a glimpse into what’s happening in China behind the Winter Games — and what happens on Chinese social media when something takes hold. By Huizhong Wu. SENT: 1,385 words, photo. An abridged version is also moving.

OLY--FIG-DOH CANADA — Whether it was its two men finishing ninth and last among 29 skaters or its only woman barely cracking the top 20, Canada has struggled mightily in figure skating during the Beijing Olympics. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 768 words, photos.

OLY-GLIMPSE-TATTOO — What’s one thing that is less visible at the Winter Olympics than the Summer Games? Tattoos. With athletes bundled in fleece, nylon and Lycra, there is decidedly less skin showing on the slopes and ice, compared to warm-weather sports contested in shorts, tank tops and swimsuits. SENT: 152 words, photos.

OLY--EMOTIONS-PHOTO GALLERY — They come for glory. Sometimes, they get agony instead. For athletes in the key moments of their Olympic quest, it’s more than most can muster to withhold a reaction when they find out whether all their work has paid off. SENT: 248 words, photos.

OLY-DAY 14-PHOTO GALLERY — AP PHOTOS: Gu among winners on day 14 of the Winter Olympics. SENT: 46 words, photos.

THE ATHLETES

OLY-ATHLETES ON RESILIENCE — Whether it’s a sidelining injury or a loss on the world stage, Olympic athletes know what it’s like to suffer major setbacks — and to bounce back. Athletes share how they developed their resilience and get through disappointments. By Kelvin Chan, Candice Choi and Aaron Morrison. SENT: 706 words, photos.

OLY--HKO-FINLAND-FROM ISOLATION TO FINAL — Finland men’s hockey player Marko Anttila spent six days in an isolation hotel at the Olympics. When he was trapped there, the 36-year-old veteran dreamt about winning a medal and wondered if he’d be able to play. Now he and his teammates are in the final against the Russians with the chance to bring home the first Olympic gold medal in Finland hockey history. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 642 words, photos.

OLY--FRE-KENWORTHY'S FAREWELL — Gus Kenworthy lifted his jacket to reveal a logo written across his gray shirt: “Openly British.” That was his farewell to the Olympics. That, along with a thank-you to the sport of freestyle skiing. By Pat Graham. SENT: 412 words, photos.

THE GAMES WE PLAY

OLY--FRE-MEN'S HALFPIPE — Nico Porteous of New Zealand overcame the swirling wind to win the Olympic halfpipe final on a day when many skiers struggled to land their best tricks due to strong gusts. Two-time Olympic champion David Wise of the United States took home the silver. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 786 words, photos.

OLY--SPD-SPEEDSKATING — Irene Schouten of the Netherlands captured her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics. She won the women’s mass start in the final speedskating event of the Winter Games. By National Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 484 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated to 650 words by 8 a.m., photos.

OLY--FIG-PAIRS FREE SKATE — The final medal of the figure skating program at the Beijing Games is awarded following the pairs free skate. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Competition starts 6 a.m.

OLY--CUR-GOLD MEDAL — Niklas Edin of Sweden claimed the only major title missing from a career in which he’s established himself as the most decorated skip in curling history. Edin led Sweden to the gold medal by beating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-end men’s final in Olympic history. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 412 words, photos. UPCOMING: 650 words by 7 a.m., photos.

OLY-SKI-MIXED-TEAM-PARALLEL —The last Alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics was moved from Saturday to Sunday because of too-strong wind, making Mikaela Shiffrin wait to get one last chance to bring home a medal from China. By National Sports Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 469 words, photos.

OLY-BOB-FOUR MAN — Francesco Friedrich’s pursuit of the first Olympic bobsled double-double is off to the right kind of start. Seeking a fourth Olympic gold medal, Friedrich and his team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller took the lead at the midpoint of the four-man race at the Beijing Games in 1 minute, 57 seconds flat. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 551 words, photos.

OLY--BOB-WOMEN'S BOBSLED — Laura Nolte of Germany has a commanding half-second lead entering Saturday night’s final two runs of women’s bobsled. Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. is in third, and American pilot Kaillie Humphries is fifth. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 11:30 p.m.

OLY—XXC-MEN’S MASS START — Alexander Bolshunov sprinted to his third Olympic gold medal in a 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski race that was rescheduled and shortened because of strong wind and frigid temperatures. SENT: 244 words, photos. UPCOMING: 500 words by 7 a.m., photos.

UP TO THE MINUTE

FEATURED IMAGES

OLYRM243 — Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Nick Gleeson and Greg Cackett, of Britain, start the 4-man heat 1.

OLYJL189 — Russian athlete Alexander Bolshunov reacts as he crosses the finish line during the men’s weather-shortened 50km mass start free cross-country skiing competition.

OLYJL210 — Gold medal finisher Russian athlete Alexander Bolshunov wears gold boots during a venue ceremony after the men’s weather-shortened 50km mass start free cross-country skiing competition.

OLYTH118 — A gate flag bends in the wind after high winds caused the postponement of the start of the mixed team parallel skiing event.

OLYKS132 — Britain’s Gus Kenworthy crashes during the men’s halfpipe finals.

OLYGH185 — Bart Swings of Belgium reacts after winning the gold medal in the men’s speedskating mass start finals.

