AP PHOTOS: Olympic frost hangs in hair, masks and lashes

Via AP news wire
Thursday 17 February 2022 14:32
Beijing Olympics Frozen Faces Photo Gallery
Beijing Olympics Frozen Faces Photo Gallery
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

With the Beijing Games unfolding in chilly temperatures, frost is forming on the faces of athletes, volunteers, police and camera operators who are competing and working outdoors.

Frozen faces were spotted at venues for the men's and women's aerials, cross-country skiing and the giant slalom. With everyone bundled up in thick coats, hats, scarves and the masks required by the Games' COVID-19 protocols, the ice often framed just a pair of eyes, hanging on the tips of hair, beards and face shields.

Ice was even spotted on the lashes of a camera operator at the men’s mogul qualifying at Genting Snow Park and on the face of television crew member during the men’s aerials finals in Zhangjiakou, China.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in