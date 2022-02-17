AP PHOTOS: Olympic frost hangs in hair, masks and lashes
With the Beijing Games unfolding in chilly temperatures, frost is forming on the faces of athletes, volunteers, police and camera operators who are competing and working outdoors.
Frozen faces were spotted at venues for the men's and women's aerials, cross-country skiing and the giant slalom. With everyone bundled up in thick coats, hats, scarves and the masks required by the Games' COVID-19 protocols, the ice often framed just a pair of eyes, hanging on the tips of hair, beards and face shields.
Ice was even spotted on the lashes of a camera operator at the men’s mogul qualifying at Genting Snow Park and on the face of television crew member during the men’s aerials finals in Zhangjiakou, China.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.