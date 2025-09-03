Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

A look at the world leaders joining China's military parade in a show of solidarity with Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has hosted a military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II

Kanis Leung
Wednesday 03 September 2025 05:12 BST

Leaders from about two dozen countries joined Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a military parade in the Chinese capital on Wednesday, in a show of solidarity among nations friendly to Beijing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who made a rare foreign trip to attend, flanked Xi as they ascended to the viewing platform overlooking Tiananmen Square and watched the display of military hardware and marching troops. Observers say the joint appearance was a show of unity against the United States.

While leaders from the U.S., Western Europe, Japan, South Korea and India skipped the event, Xi showed Beijing's growing influence in the Global South and other emerging economies with his guest list.

Here's a glance at Xi's guests:

US adversaries

Joining Putin and Kim included Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, all considered U.S. adversaries. Russia's close ally Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko walked next to Kim after taking group pictures with other leaders.

Putin and Kim chatted animatedly with Xi as they climbed up the stairs to the viewing platform.

The sight of these leaders, with Xi, appeared to observers as a challenge to a U.S.-led international order.

Leaders from Asia and Africa

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who initially canceled his trip to China due to protests at home, made it to Beijing and took part in the event with his counterparts in Southeast Asia, such as Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Myanmar’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing was there too.

Other leaders from South and Central Asia also attended, including Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa was also on the guest list.

Most European leaders stayed away

The only European leaders attending the parade were Serbia's Russia-friendly President Aleksandar Vucic and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

But former Romanian prime ministers Adrian Năstase and Viorica Dăncilă took the group picture with current leaders.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in