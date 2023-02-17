For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(AFP/Getty)

Tourists pose for picture on Mai Khao Beach as a plane lands at Phuket International Airport in Phuket province.

(AFP/Getty)

Russia's figure skater Alexandra Trusova performs in a show at the CSKA arena in Moscow.

(AFP/Getty)

Scotland's First Minister, and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, speaks during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh where she announced she will stand down as First Minister, in Edinburgh.

(Getty)

People leave flowers, mourn and pray at a makeshift memorial at "The Rock" on the campus of Michigan State University.

(Reuters)

A perfectly spherical explosion, called a kilonova, that followed the merger of two very defense objects called neutron stars - remnants of massive stars after supernova explosions that was observed 140-150 million light-years away from Earth.

(AFP/Getty)

A masked reveller wearing traditional carnival costume poses during the carnival in Venice.

(AFP/Getty)

A flock of starlings flying and the silhouettes of pedestrians crossing Saint-Pierre bridge in Toulouse, southwestern France.

(AFP/Getty)

A Kansas City Chiefs' player celebrates winning Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

(EPA)

Flower vendors arranges roses for sale ahead of Spring Festival and Valentine's Day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

(PA)

Sally Webster, 85, a care home resident from Cheshire, who has completed the world's fastest zipline.

(AFP/Getty)

A Syrian boy, who lost his family and was also wounded as a result of the deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, carries a book as he stands amid the rubble of his family home in the town of Jindayris, in the rebel-held part of Syria's Aleppo province.

(AFP/Getty)

People hold placards and flags as they shout slogans during a vigil, in London, in tribute of 16-year-old transgender teen, Brianna Ghey, stabbed to death.

(AFP/Getty)

A man walks among graves of Ukrainian soldiers in the "Alley of Glory" of a cemetery in Kharkiv.

(PA)

The sunrises through the sea mist over the sculpture "The Couple" by Sean Henry at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea on the Northumberland coast.

(AFP/Getty)

A boy skimming on floodwaters along Marine Parade in the North Island city of Napier.

(AFP/Getty)

People stand on top of rubble of collapsed buildings during rescue operations in Hatay, Turkey, after a 7,8 magnitude earthquake struck the border region.

(AFP/Getty)

Art students demonstrate in Athens during a protest of Greek performing artists over legislative changes that put them on a par with school leavers for state pay and qualifications.

(AFP/Getty)

US actress Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the film "She Came To Me".

(PA)

A Porsche 911 car is damaged by a fallen tree in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, as a result of Storm Otto.

(AFP/Getty)

A policewoman with her sniffer dog specialised in explosives detection check the area in front of the Bayerischer Hof hotel, venue of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany.

(AFP/Getty)

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

(PA)

A new artwork by street artist Banksy, titled 'Valentine's Day Mascara' on the side of a building in Margate, Kent.

(EPA)

Portuguese rescue team members are trying to free the dog named Tarcin (Cinnamon) in a building that collapsed during the earthquake in Antakya capital of Hatay Province, Turkey.

(AFP/Getty)

Aerial view of the US-Mexico border wall seen from Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico.

(AFP/Getty)

An image made out of drones in the effigy of Kuwait's Crown Prince and deputy Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, hovers above the Green Island off the coast of Kuwait City.

(AFP/Getty)

Ukrainian serviceman of the State Border Guard Service fire a mortar toward the Russian position in Bakhmut.

(AFP/Getty)

The Turkish flag is projected on the statue of Christ the Redeemer on Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro.

(EPA)

Models present creations by Isabel Sanchis during the Madrid Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Spain.

(Reuters)

A reveller performs at the annual block party known as “Carmelitas”, during Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.