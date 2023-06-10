For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(AFP/Getty)

Indonesian navy planes in Makassar, South Sulawesi.

(EPA)

Sunrise from Vista Chinesa, a major tourist attraction in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

(PA)

Dr Rebecca Bennion with two 180 million-year-old Lower Jurassic ammonite from the Whitby Museum collection, ahead of the Yorkshire Fossil Festival.

(EPA)

A multiple exposure of Carolina Marin in action during her women’s singles second round match at the Singapore Badminton Open.

(EPA)

People attend a morning yoga class on The Edge observation deck as a haze caused by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada hangs over Manhattan.

(Reuters)

Local residents react during an evacuation from a flooded area of Kherson, after the Nova Kakhovka dam was partially destroyed.

(AFP/Getty)

Children swim in the Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

(AFP/Getty)

Fans line the route as West Ham players travel on an open-top bus trophy parade, through the streets of east London to celebrate winning the Europa Conference League final.

(AP)

A man rides his bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt in Germany.

(AFP/Getty)

An environmental activist wearing plastic takes part in a protest to mark World Environment Day in Surabaya, Indonesia.

(PA)

A rider goes through the river during the Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria.

(AFP/Getty)

A person celebrating the indictment of former US president Donald Trump holds a banner in front of the White House.

(PA)

People float above patterns on the concrete base of the pool at The Wave, which is England’s only inland surfing destination, located near Bristol.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Australia’s Cameron Green bowls during the ICC World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval.

(Getty)

Giant inflatable rubber duck sculptures float in Victoria Harbor, Hong Kong.

(Reuters)

A dead dogfish shark lies on the beach as haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires on the beach shroud the sky on the Atlantic Ocean during sunrise, in Lido beach, New York.