Pictures of the week: Baby alpaca, a volcano and a hit on a bank

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

South Korea's Apache AH-64 helicopter fires flares during a South Korea-US joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon.

(PA)

Members of the Lee Valley Ice Skating Club skate at the launch of the new £30 million Lee Valley Ice Centre in Leyton.

(PA)

Amur tiger Mishka with one of her six-week-old cubs as they begin to explore at Banham Zoo in Norfolk.

(AFP/Getty)

Leon Marchand competes in the men’s 200m butterfly series during the French swimming championships in Rennes, western France.

(AFP/Getty)

An artist gives final touches to a mural painted under a bridge in New Delhi.

(AP)

A man takes pictures near a fishing boat as high tide waves hit the Arabian Sea coast at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai.

(EPA)

The Mayon volcano spews ashes and lava near Legazpi City in the Philippines.

(Reuters)

Taxi drivers protest, after the Court of Justice of the European Union rejected rules set by the city of Barcelona that dramatically restrict the number of cars working with ride-hailing apps, in Barcelona.

(PA)

Newborn alpaca Sir Steveo, who has been named after one of his keepers, ventures outside in the Pets Farm area of Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

(Reuters)

A field suffering from drought is seen in Tuusula, Finland.

(AP)

A protester smashes windows at Byblos Bank during a protest demanding the release of depositors’ trapped savings in Beirut.