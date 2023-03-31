For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

(AFP/Getty)

Lightning flashes over Kuwait City during a thunderstorm.

(AFP/Getty)

Sex workers take part in a demonstration to protest plans to move the city’s historic red light district to another area in Amsterdam.

(AP)

Seiichi Sano, an 89-year-old Japanese man, rides a wave at Katase Nishihama Beach in Japan.

(Getty)

Jaspa Fletcher and Harris Andrews during the round three AFL match between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane Lions at Marvel Stadium.

(AP)

The sun rises over homes covering a hill in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela.

(AFP/Getty)

Protesters shout slogans outside Israel's parliament in Jerusalem amid ongoing demonstrations and calls for a general strike against the hard-right government's controversial push to overhaul the justice system.

(AP)

Devotees take holy dips and pray in the river Saryu on the occasion of Ramnavi festival, celebrated as the birthday of Hindu God Rama, in Ayodhya, India.

(PA)

Daffodils around the base of Warkworth Castle in Northumberland.

(AFP/Getty)

A demonstrator calling for action on climate change is removed by police and security as Scotland’s newly appointed First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, Humza Yousaf, attends his first First Minister’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

(PA)

Conservator Pedro Jimenez takes part in conservation work on the 170-year-old dinosaur that inhabit Dinosaur Island in Crystal Palace Park in south London.

(AFP/Getty)

Protesters set up a flaming barricade across railway tracks at a train station during a demonstration after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Lorient, in Brittany, western France.

(Reuters)

A local resident carries a teddy bear while gathering belongings outside a multi-storey apartment block damaged in recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.

(EPA)

Kashmiri Muslim women pray at a mosque adjacent to the shrine of Shah-e-Hamdan (Khanqah-e-Moula) during the fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir.

(PA)

The sun rises over Brown's Bay in North Tyneside.

(AFP/Getty)

Camilla, Queen Consort, holds a bouquet of flowers as she steps into a car after landing at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld near Berlin.

(AFP/Getty)

Girls embrace in front of a makeshift memorial for victims by the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting, in Nashville, Tennessee.

(AFP/Getty)

Pope Francis speaks with his aides prior to being helped get up the popemobile car from his wheelchair, as he leaves at the end of the weekly general audience at St. Peter's square in The Vatican.

(Reuters)

Palestinians hold flags as they mark Land Day, an annual commemoration of six Arab citizens of Israel who were killed by Israeli security forces during demonstrations over land confiscations in 1976, in the southeast of Gaza City.

(Brazilian Presidency/AFP/Getty)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife First Lady Rosangela 'Janja' da Silva sharing a laugh with English musician Chris Martin, lead vocalist of band Coldplay, during a meeting in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

(Reuters)

Dogs walk through the water towards a flooded building during an annual spring flood in the Ryazan Region, Russia.

(Getty)

New Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and Deputy Frist Minister Shona Robison wave to the media as he poses with the new cabinet at Bute House.

(AFP/Getty)

A protester wearing a mask of Dobby, the house-elf character from Harry Potter stands in front of French gendarmes during a demonstration against the visit of French President in Savines-le-Lac, French Alps.

(AFP/Getty)

A nun stands at St. Peter’s square in The Vatican, a day after the Pope was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

(AFP/Getty)

King Charles III, centre, and Berlin’s Mayor Franziska Giffey, second right, visit the Ukraine Arrival Centre Tegel, for Ukrainian refugees in Berlin.