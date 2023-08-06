Pictures of the week: Edinburgh Fringe, a mass confessional and sports

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

(AFP/Getty)

Art installation Shattered Souls ... in a Sea of Silence by Dennis Josef Meseg in front of Cologne Cathedral, Germany.

(AP)

A priest listens to confession in a row of confessionals set up for pilgrims arriving for international World Youth Day at a park in Lisbon.

(AP)

A boy rides a scooter through a fountain in Seoul, South Korea.

(Reuters)

Workers dismount a Soviet emblem from the shield of the ‘Motherland’ monument, at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine.

(AFP/Getty)

Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring England’s fifth goal against China in the Women’s World Cup Group D match at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.

(Reuters)

A whale carcass is hoisted onto a ship after the discovery of the dead mammal in Hong Kong waters sparked anger on social media.

(Reuters)

A devotee collects Panchamrit – a mixture of milk, water, yoghurt, sugar and honey – at Makhan Pashupatinath temple during the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal.

(AFP /Getty)

Stuart Broad celebrates taking the final wicket as England beat Australia by 49 runs to win the fifth Test at The Oval and end the Ashes series all square at 2-2. The bowler announced he would be retiring from cricket days before.

(EPA)

Members of the Yolngu people perform the Bunggul traditional dance during the Garma Festival of Traditional Cultures in East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia. EPA