List of winners at Sunday's 79th Golden Globe Awards
Jane Campion's “The Power of the Dog” took home the top honor at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, which were announced via social media Sunday after the ceremony lost its broadcast partner, NBC
MOVIES
Best picture, drama: “The Power of the Dog”
Best picture, musical or comedy: “West Side Story”
Best actress, drama: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Best actor, drama: Will Smith, “King Richard”
Best actress, musical or comedy: Rachel Zegler “West Side Story”
Best actor, musical or comedy: Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…Boom!”
Supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Animated: “Encanto”
Non-English Language: “Drive My Car,” Japan
Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Original song: “No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish
Original score: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”
TELEVISION
Drama series: “Succession”
Comedy series: “Hacks”
Limited Series: “The Underground Railroad.”
Actress, drama series: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”
Actor, drama series: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Actress, comedy or musical series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”
Actor, comedy or musical series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Actress, limited series: Kate Winslet “Mare of Easttown”
Actor, limited series: Michael Keaton ” Dopesick
Supporting actor: O Yeung-su, “Squid Game”
Supporting actress: Sarah Snook, “Succession”
